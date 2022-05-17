Annual waste haul coming to an end at Wastewater Treatment Plant

- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge is thanking residents in the areas surrounding the Wastewater Treatment Plant for their ongoing patience as the annual spring haul of waste materials is finishing up in the next few days.

Crews are working to alleviate the odour coming from the plant, after more than 40,000 cubic meters of waste was removed and land-applied as a fertilizer in Lethbridge County. Some of the measures being taken include mixing up the remaining material, adding odour neutralizing additives and returning problematic material to the plant for processing.

A reassessment of the strategy will be taking place at the end of May to determine next steps, with an update being provided in early June.