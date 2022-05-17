Science, French First Language among draft K-6 curriculum subjects set for pilot stage

- Advertisement -

The provincial government says the next three subjects in its draft K-6 curriculum are ready to be piloted in participating schools across Alberta.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says piloting for Science, French First Language and Literature, and French Immersion Language Arts and Literature will begin this September.

“We have updated the draft K-6 Science, French First Language, and Literature, and French Immersion Language Arts and Literature curriculums with insights we heard from this year’s classroom piloting process and engagement with Albertans, including our francophone education partners and their communities,” LaGrange says.

“School authorities will have the opportunity to pilot these subjects with teachers and students to help us understand how the updated curriculum transfers to classrooms.”

LaGrange says during the next phase of the pilot programming, Albertans will be able to provide feedback on the updated draft K-6 subjects. In spring 2023, the feedback from classroom piloting and Albertans will inform final updates to the three curriculums prior to provincewide implementation during the 2023-24 school year.

Parts of the updated curriculum, including English, Math, and Physical Education, was already piloted in several school divisions across Alberta and will be put into effect across all schools in September 2022.