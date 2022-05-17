Detours in place at 6 Ave and Mayor Magrath Drive South

- Advertisement -

Drivers will need to plan a detour on sixth avenue south between 24 Street and Mayor Magrath drive this week.

Westbound lanes will be closed for crews to work on a sanitary main repair, according to the City of Lethbridge. Work is expected to be completed by the end of Saturday, May 21st.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution in this area and follow posted detours,” reads a news release from the city.

The closure may impact a Lethbridge Transit route and the city says residents can call 311 about possible schedule adjustments.