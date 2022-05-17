Milk River emergency department closed for the night

- Advertisement -

The Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department (ED) will be temporarily closed from 5 p.m. May 17 to 8 a.m. May 18, as it will be without on-site physician coverage, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

RELATED:Retention key to stop ‘bleeding of physicians’ working in Alberta: Medical Association

“This is a temporary measure and AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time,” reads a news release from AHS. It said nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for inpatients.

Medical emergencies will be dealt with through 911 and EMS calls will be re-routed to Lethbridge’s Chinook Regional Hospital, almost 90 km away.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

RELATED: ‘Not business as usual’: Lethbridge residents rally for public healthcare

“Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions. Individuals requiring non-emergency medical care are also encouraged to call their family physician,” the release said. “We are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

RELATED: Lethbridge MLA criticizes UCP ‘war on Alberta healthcare’