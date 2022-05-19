- Advertisement -

Premier Jason Kenney will be stepping down as leader of the United Conservative Party after receiving 51.4 per cent approval in a leadership review.

Kenney made the announcement of his intentions at an event at Spruce Meadows in Calgary, following the live stream of the leadership review results. In all, 34,298 votes were cast by party members, with 51.4 voting yes to approving the leader of the party, and 48.6 per cent voting no confidence.

It’s expected a leadership race will be announced as soon as possible, as a replacement for Kenney, who helped found the UCP in 2017.