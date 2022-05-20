- Advertisement -

Spray parks are officially up and running once again.

The City of Lethbridge announced today that, with the addition of the brand new Legacy Spray Park, Rotary Centennial Fountain (located in the southeast corner of Galt Gardens) and Gyro spray park (located behind Nicholas Sheran Arena) are now open.

Located in the north end of Legacy Park, Legacy Spray Park is now crowned the largest spray park in the city, coming in at 550 square metres. The park includes three circular splash zones, split into a tot area, family area and 5-12 years of age area. Each features a hand print activator that sets off the different water fixtures in the zone. Legacy Spray Park also has tables, benches, lounge chairs and seat walls, as well as a grassed area with tables and shade sails. The restrooms and change rooms will be in the Pavillion building next to the park.

An official grand opening of Legacy Spray Park will be held later this summer.

Admission to all spray parks is free of charge and hours of operation are 10am to 8pm. Spray parks will stay open until the Labour Day long weekend, weather permitting.