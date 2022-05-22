- Advertisement -

Canadian Pacific Rail police and emergency crews are on scene of a train derailment near between Range Road 251 and Range Road 252 near the Crowsnest Highway about 10km east of Fort Macleod.

“The train which was westbound is reported to have derailed approximately 43 cars carrying potash,” reads a new release from Fort Macleod RCMP. No injuries were reported and police say there is no risk to the public.

A short stretch of the westbound traffic is down to one lane as crews tend to train cars in the ditch between the rail and track. RCMP say work to clear the accident is expected to take several hours.

“CP personnel have responded to the scene and recovery operations are under way,” reads a statement from Salem Woodrow, spokesperson for CP Rail, adding the cause of the derailment is under investigation.