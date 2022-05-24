- Advertisement -

As part of it’s Spring 2022 convocation, Lethbridge College has announced that Betty-Ann Little Wolf (Anatsi’piiksaakii – Pretty Bird), a member of the college’s Indigenous Services Cultural Support Program since 2019, will be recieving an Honorary Baccalaureate Degree.

The 21st recipent in the college’s history, Little Wolf is also a dedicated Blackfoot Grandmother (Kaa’ahsinnoon) in the college community, providing students and employees with traditional knowledge, guidance, and support.

“Betty-Ann has been a true leader, supporter and friend to not only Lethbridge College, but to countless organizations, communities and people who call Blackfoot territory their home,” says Dr. Paula Burns, Lethbridge College President and CEO. “Betty-Ann’s story is inspirational as a survivor, an educator, a mother, a leader and a Kaa’ahsinnoon to our community. Her warmth and care for those around her is unending and our college is enriched because of the support she gives us all.”

Little Wolf served as a Native Liaison Counselor at F.P. Walsh High School in Fort Macleod and is also a member of the Buffalo Women’s Society – a sacred society in Siksikaitsitapi where members respect all, and practice their customs, traditions, beliefs and spiritual values. She currently sits on the National Elders Council of Canada within the Assembly of First Nations and is one of eighteen Knowledge Keepers for the National Council of Elders and Knowledge Keepers for the Turtle Lodge Centre of Excellence in Indigenous Education and Wellness.

“I am very honoured to be receiving this recognition from Lethbridge College,” says Little Wolf. “I’ve dedicated my life to helping young people, and much of my own healing has come from them. Lethbridge College takes its commitment to Truth and Reconciliation seriously and approaches it the right way – by following a path created by the Indigenous community. I enjoy being part of these conversations and am proud of the work we have done.”

Lethbridge College Honorary Degrees are presented to outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to education or who demonstrate a commitment to values aligned with the college. Any person who is not a full-time college employee may be nominated.