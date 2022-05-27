- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge will be conducting two planned power outages on May 29th.

The first outage will be taking place between 8:30am and 4:30pm along 13 Street North between 1 Avenue and 3 Avenue North, affecting approximately 26 residents.

The second will be between 5:30am and 10am. Approximately 90 residents along West Side Drive will be affected.

Residents are reminded that garage doors will not work during the power outages.

Both outages are subject to weather conditions, and may be rescheduled without notice due to extreme weather or other uncontrollable circumstances. Up to date information can be found at www.lethbridge.ca/NewsCentre or on Twitter at @lethbridgecity.

Information and an interactive map showing future planned or unplanned power outages can be found at http://electricoutages. lethbridge.ca.