Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Sanitary repair closes lanes on 6 Ave. South

By Tyler Hay
(My Lethbridge Now file photo)
The eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of 6 Ave. S. will be closed between 10 and 11 streets for an emergency sanitary service repair. The city says the closure is effective today (May 31) and work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on June 3.

The closure could impact a Lethbridge Transit route and the city says residents can call 311 during business hours to learn about scheduling adjustments.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution in this area and follow posted detours,” reads a news release from the city.

