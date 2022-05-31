- Advertisement -

Lethbridge is transitioning to a new app to pay for parking downtown. The one used previously, WayToPark, is being discontinued at the end of June by its provider. The city will use Flowbird parking to replace it, which is available now for people to transition to.

“There will be very little impact in terms of change for folks who are going to be using this app,” said Sarah Amies, community director at the downtown business revitalization zone in Lethbridge.

“It is super simple, super easy to use and any downtown businesses that I have spoken to about the app are pleased in that it is as easy to use and that it does have features like renewing parking time, adding additional vehicles — those kinds of things.”

Customers will need to create new account for the app and WayToPark will be removed at the end of the month. People have until Dec. 30 to get parking receipts from it before it is purged, according to Phillip Berg, parking coordinator for the City of Lethbridge.

Both apps will be operational through this month. The city said benefits of using Flowbird include getting notifications when parking is near expiry; extending parking remotely; registering multiple vehicle and being able to see parking history.

Signs and information for the new app will be placed on parking kiosks, in city hall and other frequent parking areas, as well as on the city’s website.

“City of Lethbridge parking operations staff are excited for this implementation as a great replacement option for customers to use,” reads a news release from the city. “Having a parking app is part of a user-friendly approach that also includes coins, credit cards and parking cards, with the goal of making paying for parking as simple as possible.”