After a two-year hiatus, due to pandemic-related restrictions, Coulee Fest is returning to the Lethbridge College Campus.

Started back in 2017, Coulee Fest began as a part of Lethbridge College’s 60th anniversary celebrations, and quickly became a beloved event in the community. Live music, food trucks, carnival games, and a pie eating contest are just some of the many activities festival goers have the chance to enjoy. Coulee Fest is also partnering with Prairie Made Market to display some of the best makers southern Alberta has to offer. As the event is taking place at the college, participants can explore the campus through program-specific tours and displays.

“Coulee Fest is one of our favorite events because it brings together the entire Lethbridge College community – past, present and future,” says Dr. Samantha Lenci, interim President and CEO. “We also look forward to welcoming the greater southern Alberta community to campus to help us celebrate all that we have accomplished over the past 65 years.”

The festival is not only an opportunity for participants to learn more about the college, but it’s also a popular choice for alumni to head back to campus and reconnect with past instructors and classmates.

“The absence of Coulee Fest has been felt by our entire Lethbridge College community,” says Stephanie Savage, Alumni Engagement manager. “We can’t wait to kick off this new school year the way it should be done – with our students, employees, alumni, partners and friends at Coulee Fest.”

Coulee Fest organizers have been working with Lethbridge College’s Sustainability Committee to decrease the festival’s carbon footprint, increasing recycling and decreasing the use of single-use paper and plastic. Refillable water stations and compost bins will be set up at the event, and solar lights will be installed where possible.

“We have the unique ability to mobilize the collective efforts of our community, to ensure our actions don’t negatively affect our region,” says Savage. “Coulee Fest is meant to be fun, but we must recognize the impact an event like this can have on the environment. We look forward to working together to ensure Coulee Fest 2022 leaves behind a sustainable legacy.”

Those attending Coulee Fest are encouraged to do their part by walking, biking, carpooling or taking public transit to the event.

Coulee Fest 2022 will take place Saturday, September 17. Those interested in providing food trucks, entertainment or a marketplace presence at Coulee Fest can send inquiries here.