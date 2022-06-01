- Advertisement -

A man has been charged with multiple offences after a hit and run led to a standoff with police, according to Lethbridge Police Service (LPS). LPS said it responded to the hit and run along the 2300 block of 5A Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. on May 31. It determined a parked vehicle was hit and the the driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot.

“Two witnesses attempted to intervene and the male subsequently produced a knife and threatened them,” reads a news release from LPS. “The male, who is known to police, was observed entering a nearby home and refused to exit.”

The release said due to the presence of a weapon, members of the tactical team were deployed. Police obtained a warrant to enter the home and the man was arrested inside. Police said officers recovered the knife and seized ammunition.

Scott Eugene Conine, 39, of Lethbridge, faces charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, breach of a peace bond and three counts of possession of ammunition while prohibited.

He is currently remanded in custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.