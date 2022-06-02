- Advertisement -

Galt Gardens and Henderson Lake Park will once again be hosting in-person Canada Day celebrations.

Henderson Lake Park will be kicking off the celebrations at noon, hosting a wide array of activities including the food hub, live performers, and fireworks later on in the day. A kids zone will also be up and running, equipped with bouncy castles, family friendly theatre shows and face painting.

Performances will be happening throughout the day at the main stage, presented in partnership with the Allied Arts Council. Guest speakers will start at 4pm with the fireworks display capping off the evening at 11pm.

Those looking to begin their Canada Day celebrations earlier can do so at 9am in the form of a free breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Food Bank at Galt Gardens. A Show & Shine, hosted by the Le Baron’s Car Club from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, will also be taking place.

Also being brought back is the city’s decorating contest. Residents have the chance to win prizes by decorating their homes, sidewalks or businesses in a Canada theme. More details can be found here.

All Canada Day celebrations are completely free for all residents and visitors to attend.