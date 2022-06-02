- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Lethbridge Police on scene have confirmed one man is in custody following a high-risk incident on Thursday afternoon. Police say it was a mental health related incident and no further information will be released.

Members of the Lethbridge Police Service Tactical Unit are on scene at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Walshe Drive, after a man barricaded himself inside.

While details from authorities remain minimal, additional units, including K-9, and bomb disposal, have been called into assist with the on-going, high-risk situation.

Residents have not been evacuated from the building, however, authorities are asking members of the public to avoid the scene if possible. We will have more information on this as it is released.