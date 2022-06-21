Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The 2dayFM $98,000 Playlist Payday

By My Lethbridge Now Staff

Do you love cash and the hits of the 90’s?!

Register for your chance to win $98,000 courtesy of 98.1 2day FM and Westminster Liquor!

Starting September 6th and ending October 31st, we will call 4 names each weekday.

When you hear your name, give us a call at 403 327 0981 and take a guess at what order our 90’s Playlist is…with the 8 songs of the week, which will be listed on this page.

If your guess is the same order as ours, you win $98,000!

Each player who makes it on-air will automatically go into a draw for the secondary Grand Prize to be awarded on November 1stif no one wins the $98,000 up for grabs.

Register today!

Offer ends October 31st, 2022.


Complete the form below follow our Facebook page!

Your Birthday
Your Name*
Untitled
Rules & Regulations*
