Rules & Regulations *

The 2dayFM $98,000 Playlist Payday

WINNING LIST CONTEST RULES



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.



Contest Dates: Contest begins on 9/6/22 and ends on 10/31/22.



Who May Enter: Contest is open to legal Canadian residents age 18 or older and who have a valid driver’s license, except the following classes of persons who are not eligible to enter:

Employees, officers, and directors of Vista Radio, Westminster Liquor and GPP, their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, dealers, retailers, printers, advertising, and promotion agencies, any and all other companies associated with this contest, and the members of the immediate families or households of any of the above.



How to Enter – You may enter in any of the following ways:

Official entry forms will be made available at MyLethbridgenow.com. Complete your name, address, age, phone number, and ordered list and deposit into the official registration box provided.



Finalist Selection: A maximum of (160) finalist(s) will be randomly selected to participate in the contest. A selected finalist who does not meet the eligibility requirements, or does not wish to participate in the grand prize contest will be disqualified. An alternate finalist will then be randomly selected. Decisions of judges are final.



Grand Prize Contest: For each contest, a list of (8) songs (See attached Addendum (A) will be arranged in a predetermined winning order. Each song on the list will be used a maximum of one time. The winning order will be determined and provided in a sealed security envelope by an independent party, GPP.



During each contest attempt, the eligible finalist(s) will be provided with the following (8) songs for that contest in a random order. The eligible finalist must place each song in an ordered list from 1 to 8, and submit their ordered list to the contest administrator. Following each finalist’s submission in the contest, the contest administrator will report the order of the contestant’s list to GPP. The contestant’s list will be compared to the order of the predetermined winning list, and the contestant will be informed if their submission matches the exact order of the predetermined winning list. In order for the grand prize to be awarded to an eligible finalist, the finalist must have submitted an ordered list using the (8) songs that matches the predetermined winning list of (8) songs in exact order and which is contained in the sealed prize envelope.



Each finalist will be given a maximum of one opportunity to attempt the contest. Client, sponsors, and GPP are not responsible for any incomplete or incorrectly submitted list(s) by a contestant. All winning lists must be submitted to the contest administrator and will be recorded on video tape.



At the conclusion of each contest attempt(s), provided that no contestant has correctly submitted an entry that matches the predetermined winning list in exact order, Vista Radio will announce the actual winning order for that contest attempt(s).



Prize Awards & Delivery: In the event an eligible contestant has submitted a list that matches the predetermined winning list in exact order, the selected finalist will be awarded the grand prize subject to verification and approval by GPP. The grand prize for this contest is: $98,000.00 Cash CDN.



A maximum of (1) grand prize will be awarded. In the event of more than (1) eligible grand prize winner(s) during this contest, the cash value of the grand prize(s) will be evenly distributed among all eligible winning finalist(s). Grand prize winner must accept delivery of prize from sponsor, or as otherwise instructed by sponsor. All other costs related to prize delivery and acceptance are the responsibility of winner including but not limited to taxes. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if an advertised prize becomes unavailable. Grand prize winner(s) will be required to complete and return a W-9 form or appropriate tax form (if prize value exceeds $600.00), affidavit of eligibility, and liability/publicity release (Tennessee residents need not sign publicity release), and present a valid driver’s license and completed W-9 form before prize will be awarded. Winners of prizes greater than $600.00 will be issued a 1099 form reflecting the value of the prize and are responsible for paying all income taxes on prize.



Failure to collect or properly claim any prize in accordance with these rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, contestant will not receive any other prize substitution or compensation. Total ARV of all prizes: $98,000.00 Cash CDN.



Additional Rules & Restrictions: By participating in this promotion, entrants agree to abide by and be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of the judges, which shall be final in all matters relating to this promotion. If winner is found in violation of these rules he/she may be required to forfeit his/her prize. Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for the sponsor and its agencies to use winner’s name and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade worldwide without limitation or further compensation, unless prohibited by law. By accepting prizes, winners agree to hold sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, the promotion administrator and each of their respective directors, officers, employees and assigns harmless from and against any and all claims, damages and liability of any kind arising from or in connection with the acceptance, possession or use/misuse of any prize, or participation in the promotion or in any prize-related activities, and assume all liability therefor. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prizes.



Odds: The odds of being selected as an official contestant to attempt the contest are dependent upon the number of entries received. The odds of winning the contest once selected as an official contestant are: 1:40320.



Winners List: For names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope by 10/31/22 to: Vista Radio, 910 FITZGERALD AVEUnit 201, COURTENAY, BC V9N 2R5.



Contest Sponsor/Administrator: This contest is sponsored by Vista Radio, 910 FITZGERALD AVE Unit 201, COURTENAY, BC V9N 2R5.

