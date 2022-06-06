- Advertisement -

After being paused indefinitely in March 2020, in-person prenatal and postnatal group classes are returning, starting in Lethbridge this month.

The South Zone of Alberta Health Services will see a gradual return, slowly building back capacity and staggering start times.

Evening prenatal classes in Lethbridge run once a week for four weeks, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on Monday or Thursday. Weekend classes are also an option, taking place once a month on Saturday or Sunday from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prenatal classes should be scheduled to be completed before the baby’s due date.

Postnatal classes can take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday from 1:30pm to 3:30pm, and are intended for when babies are between six weeks and three months old.

Registration is now open at Prenatal and Postnatal (Baby Steps) class registration website.

Strict safety precautions are still in place in all AHS facilities, including reduced class sizes, a screening at the entry, face masks and physical distancing.

While classes are returning in-person, online options will still be available through self-directed resources or live virtual classes.

Classes in Medicine Hat and other South Zone areas will resume later this fall.