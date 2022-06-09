- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Sport Council kicking off the summer with a series of “Give It A Try” events, where families, colleagues, clubs, and teams can try out some Southern Alberta Summer Games sports.

The GIAT Badminton event kicked off the series on June 4th, and had over 50 particpants.

The upcoming events include, GIAT Golf (June 13th, 6pm), GIAT Disc Golf (June 15th, 6pm), GIAT Archery (June 16th, 6pm), GIAT Horseshoes (June 23rd, 6pm).

All events are completely free, all ages are welcome and, while equipment will be provided, those who have their own equipment are encouraged to bring it. Partciapnts can REGISTER HERE.