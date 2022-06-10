- Advertisement -

Drivers are being warned about lane reductions on part of Eastbound Whoop Up Drive on Sunday. The city says crews will be out starting at 7 a.m. on June 12th, to start and finish the application of durable pavement markings, prompting moving lane reductions throughout the day.

Speed will be reduced to 60 km/hour for the duration of this work which is expected to be completed by the end of the day, weather permitting.

Officials say the pavement markings are made of thermoplastic paint which is inlaid into the asphalt lasting much longer than standard traffic paint. The material is heated and molten when applied and when it’s cooled becomes a hard, durable material.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution in this area and follow posted signage.