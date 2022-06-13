- Advertisement -

The Galt Museum and Archives has a new exhibition focused on public transit, which features artifacts from the city’s first female bus driver and authentic bus seating courtesy of Lethbridge Transit. Ticket to Ride: Transit Through the Years will run from June 11 until September 4.

“This new temporary exhibition highlights changes in services over the years as well as the peppy personalities who make transit run on an everyday basis,” said Tyler Stewart, curator at the Galt Museum and Archives. “It’s a great project to highlight the importance of this vital public service that often gets taken for granted.”

Transit has played a role in the city’s history sine the municipal railway system opened in 1912 with ten streetcars. It has evolved to the bus system known today.

Items from the personal family collection of Lethbridge’s first female bus driver, Mariette Moroz, are some of the unique items on display in the exhibition, which recognizes her special accomplishments.

“For her it was never about ‘women’s lib,’ but about equal treatment for everyone, no matter your gender, race or beliefs,” said her son Jeff Moroz, who loaned items for display from his mother’s career. “She was always focused on serving the customer and going that extra mile to be a kind person.”

Moroz’s granddaughter, Maggie Hemsing, said she remembers going on ride-alongs with her grandmother “Grandma was on a first name basis with all her riders,” she said. “I think the thing she valued the most from her career was the friendships she made.” Hemsing also loaned piece for the exhibition.

Although balancing service and cost is an ongoing challenge, streetcars and buses have provided Lethbridge residents with mobility and access to work, shopping and play, according to the Galt. The voices of past Lethbridge Transit employees help bring the exhibition to life and share insight into how things have changed over the years, it said in a news release.

“Lethbridge Transit is honoured to be featured in the upcoming exhibit,” said Jeannie Ng, service delivery supervisor for Lethbridge Transit. “The Galt Museum and Archives have done a wonderful job in highlighting the history of Lethbridge Transit and the impact it has in creating a thriving community.”

The museum also encourages visitors to look into the future by voting for their favourite experimental mode of public travel.