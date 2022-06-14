- Advertisement -

Lethbridge, AB – Fewer regular donors during the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the smallest donor base in a decade and has stalled efforts by Canadian Blood Services to replenish a critically low national blood inventory. To recover, the organization needs 100,000 new donors to join Canada’s Lifeline this year to ensure patient needs can be met.

“During National Blood Donor Week, we are calling on more people across Canada to book an appointment to donate blood, plasma, and platelets to keep Canada’s Lifeline strong,” says Brenna Scott, business development manager at the Lethbridge location of the organization. She adds giving blood is also a great way to give back to the community.

“We often see a dip in donor turnout when the weather improves and people go on vacation,” says Scott. “We have always found Lethbridge to have a dedicated group of donors both at our whole blood site and now at our plasma site. We have a great community here and we do have about 3000 regular donors, but we are really hoping to increase that number this summer.”

“Right now, we have compounded losses in donors due to COVID-19 and not having the ability to recruit new donors at in-person community events because of restrictions over the past two years,” says Scott. Other patients rely on receiving blood, plasma, and platelets during cancer treatments, traumas, and childbirth. “We are extremely grateful to all donors who have shown up throughout the pandemic. Their dedication has sustained the national blood system, but these donors cannot carry it all. Our country needs new blood donors now.”