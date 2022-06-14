- Advertisement -

Lethbridge city council will consider recommended service level changes for snow and ice removal. Residents provided feedback to help determine the changes after members of the transportation department presented the civic works standing policy committee with several suggested service modifications in March.

“Public engagement is about considering the input, ideas and perspectives of residents who are interested or impacted by decisions before they are made,” said Coun. Belinda Crowson, chair of the civic works committee. “Throughout the phases, the department will collect feedback from the public and that feedback will help determine how this all moves forward.”

The city held virtual open houses, meetings and online surveys. A report was brought back to the civic committee this month and it voted on changes to recommend to council.

These include implementation of plowing to the right on approximately 25 kilometres of selected roadway, starting this winter. In winter 2023 and after, the city is looking to do more plowing in residential areas and less snow removal. The city said it would do snow removal only in the hospital area, downtown and around school zones.

Administration will report back to the committee in the spring of 2025 to update on the operating budget and resource impacts if council approves the recommendations.

“We are aware that some of these proposed changes may have significant impact to residents, so we have held thorough public engagement to hear their concerns and make the appropriate recommendations,” said Darwin Juell, general manager of transportation.

The recommendation will be on an upcoming council agenda for potential approval.