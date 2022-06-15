Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Head on collision closes Highway 5 near Welling

By Tyler Hay
(Vista Radio file photo)
Raymond RCMP said it was on scene of a head on collision around 11:30 this morning, which closed a section of Highway 5 about five kilometres north of Welling.

“An RCMP Traffic Collison Reconstructionist is currently on scene and the investigation continues,” reads a news release from RCMP. “At this time traffic cannot pass through the Highway and is being diverted through Raymond.”

A north bound pickup truck collided head on with a south bound larger truck, according to RCMP. The driver of the pick-up was transported to hospital with unknown injuries and the other driver was uninjured.

RCMP said an update will be provided when available.

