Raymond RCMP said it was on scene of a head on collision around 11:30 this morning, which closed a section of Highway 5 about five kilometres north of Welling.

“An RCMP Traffic Collison Reconstructionist is currently on scene and the investigation continues,” reads a news release from RCMP. “At this time traffic cannot pass through the Highway and is being diverted through Raymond.”

A north bound pickup truck collided head on with a south bound larger truck, according to RCMP. The driver of the pick-up was transported to hospital with unknown injuries and the other driver was uninjured.

RCMP said an update will be provided when available.