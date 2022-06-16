- Advertisement -

Canada has seen an increase in lithium battery-related fires, and Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services is reminding residents of the possible dangers associated with lithium battery products.

Devices like cell phones, e-scooters and e-bikes, and laptops with lithium batteries can run the risk of overheating, exploding, and catching fire.

There are some ways residents can reduce the risk of fires with lithium batteries. Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services suggests charging devices in a room with someone present, limiting the charging time to what is recomended by the device’s manufacturer, making sure the device isn’t on or near any combustible surfaces or materials, and making sure all charging cables are free from fraying or exposed wires.

Two fires currently being investigated in the city have been caused by lithium batteries being charged and catching fire unexpectedly. Fires resulting in serious property damage and at least one fatality have also been reported in other cities across the country.