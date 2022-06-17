- Advertisement -

The University of Lethbridge has appointed a retired chartered professional accountant as chair of its board of governors. Dean Gallimore will step into the role as of June 29.

He spent 28 years with local accounting firm KPMG, the final 12 years of which he was the officer managing partner. He retired in 2012 and will become the university’s 11th board chair.

“I am honoured to be appointed to this position and excited about the opportunities ahead,” says Gallimore. “Having my spouse and two children also as alums, the university has always been a big part of my life and helped launch my career here in southern Alberta. Its connection to community as a partner and driver of commerce and innovation is something that is continually expanding and I’m excited to help steward in the coming years.”

Gallimore was born and raised in Lethbridge and was placed on the Canadian Honour Role for the 1986 Uniform Final Examinations — having placed in the top 20 of approximately 3,600 candidates, the university said in a new release.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

His portfolio at KPMG consisted largely of primary agriculture, agriculture services and agriculture processing clients. He has served as a member of the ULethbridge board of governors since October 2019 and was most recently the chair of the finance committee and vice-chair of the president and vice-chancellor search committee.

U of L President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mike Mahon says Gallimore’s commitment to southern Alberta business and industry is testament to the significant contributions ULethbridge alumni make to their communities.

“Dean’s financial acumen is a major asset to the board and over the past three years, his service has been invaluable,” says Mahon. “His work supporting industry throughout southern Alberta is indicative of the impact our alumni have on communities throughout the world. We’re thrilled he is willing to share his expertise as a board member and now Board Chair.”

Gallimore follows previous Board Chair Kurt Schlachter, who served the last six years in the role.