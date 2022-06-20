- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police have charged a 17-year-old youth after a man was stabbed after confronting a car prowler. Police say around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, an unidentified person was seen inside a vehicle near the 200 block of Blackfoot Road West. Authorities say when a 26-year-old man confronted the subject, he was stabbed multiple times, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The youth fled the scene but was located a short time later and arrested, at which time police also recovered the weapon. The victim was taken to hospital, but was released after receiving treatment.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified, is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, mischief and assaulting a peace officer.