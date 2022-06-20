- Advertisement -

While the majority of the week looks to be more of a traditional summer, a soggy start to the week in Lethbridge is expected as Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the city and much of southern Alberta.

The national meteorological says some parts of the region will see between 50-70 mm of rain by Tuesday morning, much of it focused near Warner, Skiff and south to the international border. Rain here in the city is expected to taper off late Monday, and by Tuesday morning in Cypress Hills.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.