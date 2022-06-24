- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge YMCA tasked cyclists with finding pledges based on kilometres ridden, and encouraged those unable to ride to donate to their newest campaign.

Cycle for [Y]our Community took place on June 20, and looked to raise $50,000 to be put towards the YMCA’s annual fundraising campaign, Shape [Y]our Future.

“First and foremost, the YMCA of Lethbridge is a charity. During the pandemic, we all felt the hardship. Now as we are relearning to live within and after a pandemic many community members have an increased need for support.” said Pam Haapa-aho, Director of Fund Development.

Shape [Y]our Future focuses on procuring resources that will help eliminate barriers for people of all ages to gain access to the community programs the YMCA offers, including kids summer camps, senior memberships, and after-school programs.

“We are looking to raise $50,000 to help ensure we can continue to support our community.” said Hapaa-aho “We are currently at around $16,000 and look to raise the remaining amount by the end of June.”

Donations are still being accepted, more information can be found here.