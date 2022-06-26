- Advertisement -

A Lethbridge man has been charged after police seized guns, drugs and stolen property from a car and home in the city.

Police say the investigation began after a car was pulled over near the intersection of 18 Street and 2 Avenue North on June 23rd. The driver fled the scene, but police were able to locate the car a short time later parked behind a residence on 6A Avenue North. fled the scene but was located a short time later behind a residence in the 1900 block of 6 A Avenue North.

A search of the car yielded two weapons, and authorities say when they searched the home, they found a third. Police say two of the guns had been sawed off, and one, which was found beside the drivers seat, was loaded. Lethbridge Police saysb they also seized meth, fentanyl, cocaine, psilocybin and prescription pills with a street value of about $9,000.

32-year-old Vance Pidborochynski is facing a total of 26 charges.