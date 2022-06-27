Monday, June 27, 2022
Photo Gallery: Lethbridge Pride Parade

By Tyler Hay
Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay)
The Lethbridge Pride Fest Society hosted Pride in The Park, along with a parade on Saturday (June 25). The theme for the 14th annual event was “return to pride,” after three years without a celebration.

