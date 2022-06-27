HomeNews FeaturedNews Photo Gallery: Lethbridge Pride Parade By Tyler Hay June 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) - Advertisement - The Lethbridge Pride Fest Society hosted Pride in The Park, along with a parade on Saturday (June 25). The theme for the 14th annual event was “return to pride,” after three years without a celebration. 1 of 12 Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) Lethbridge Pride Fest hosted a parade on June 25, along with Pride in the Park. (Photo by Tyler Hay) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Now playing Now playing - Advertisement - - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLES News Lethbridge Police seize guns, drugs and cash from Lethbridge home, vehicle My Lethbridge Now Staff - June 26, 2022 News New walk-in pharmacist run clinic looks to help alleviate healthcare pressures in Lethbridge Tyler Hay - June 24, 2022 News Lethbridge YMCA still accepting donations after cycling campaign Ella Starling - June 24, 2022 News LPS Victim and Witness Services volunteers honoured on program’s 30th anniversary Tyler Hay - June 24, 2022