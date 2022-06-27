- Advertisement -

An 83 year-old man was found safe and unharmed deep in the wilderness of the Porcupine Hills West of Claresholm thanks to the quick thinking of an outdoorsman and his 11-year-old son.

Emergency crews were made aware of the situation around 7:00 pm Saturday, after receiving a report from an outdoorsman advising that he and his 11 year old son were riding an ATV and had encountered an elderly man, who appeared to be confused and disoriented. However, the caller lost sight of the man while getting to higher ground to make the call for help. During the response, an investigation revealed that the elderly man was an 83 year old from Crowsnest Pass reported missing the same day.

Willow Creek Emergency Services, using all terrain vehicles, and being assisted by the caller, located the missing man and transported him out of the rural area to a waiting ambulance. Police say that the missing man had been wandering the wilderness for an estimated eight hours after he became disoriented and his vehicle was stuck somewhere in the area.

The vehicle, a 2010 dark blue Ford Ranger pickup truck bearing Alberta licence plate BZT-4787 is still missing. Claresholm RCMP Corporal Dayln Orsten says the man and his son were instrumental in making sure this missing person report didn’t end in potential tragedy.

“The caller, and his 11 year old son, undoubtedly saved the missing mans life. Without their actions of calling police and assisting emergency services, the outcome could have been very different”.