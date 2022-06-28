- Advertisement -

For the very first time, Lethbridge will host Bridge City Brawl, a non-WWE live, professional wrestling event at the Enmax Centre.

“We are proud of everything that we’ve accomplished over the last 11 years,” said Jim Dandy, co-owner of Pure Power Wrestling. “This event will be the next evolution of pro wrestling in our city. We’re Lethbridge’s own. Lethbridge has supported us over the years, and now we’re going to bring them the biggest crowd and largest scale non-WWE pro wrestling event ever to come to town.”

“We’ve got to thank the people of Lethbridge more than anyone,” said PPW Heavyweight Champion Kyle Sebastian. “Without their support, we never would have made it through the pandemic. None of us would be doing what we love right now.”

Tickets for Bridge City Brawl go on sale at 10am, July 4, and will be available at the ENMAX Centre ticket centre or online at www.enmaxcentre.ca.