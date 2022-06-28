- Advertisement -

There will be many in-person events for Canada Day in Lethbridge, including the return of fireworks at Henderson Lake. Celebrations at the park will begin at noon on Friday, with activities including live performers, a bouncy castle and family friendly theatre shows.

There will be performances presented by a partnership with the Allied Art Council throughout the day and guest speakers will take the stage at 4 p.m. Fireworks will finish off the event at 11 p.m.

Galt Gardens will also have celebrations going on through the day, starting with a free breakfast at 9 a.m., provided by the Interfaith Food Bank. Le Baron’s Car Club will host a show and shine at the park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city is also bringing back its Canada Day decorating contest. Residents can win prizes by decorating their homes, business and sidewalks in a Canada theme.

All Canada Day celebrations are free for residents and visitors to attend.