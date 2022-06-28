- Advertisement -

Lethbridge police had a busy month in May, with highlights including the city’s first homicide. Updates on police operations for the month are to be presented to the Lethbridge Police Commission on June 29.

There were 3,309 automated traffic tickets handed out in May, according to the report. Traffic response unit members also wrote 436 tickets. These included a crackdown on racing, noise speed.

Police dealt with 214 domestic related files and followed up with investigations on 15. The report said the majority of investigations involved ensuring release conditions were complied with and supporting victims.

Officers from the domestic crime unit monitored a subject who has a total of 32 incidents with police this year, according to a report for the commission. “This complex situation involves several family members with alcohol and drug addiction at the core. DCU continues to monitor and intervene when required,” the report said.

The LPS crime suppression team made a total of 11 arrests and 16 criminal charges. The report said it seized $20,000 worth of drugs in May and $43,000 in property. Officers followed up on a recent drug target who was charged and released, but failed to attend court and had arrest warrants. “This resulted in surveillance that proved trafficking drug activity,” the report said. The person was charged with possession of drugs and stolen property.

The property crimes unit made 15 arrests and 50 criminal code charges. This included the conclusion of an investigation into the online sale of stolen property, according to the report. An investigation led to a west side home, where four people were arrested and 31 charges were laid.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) executed two search warrants at a residence and storage facility this month, which resulted in the seizure of seven different illegal substances, with an estimated street value of $65,000.

The LPS tactical team was deployed twice in May. One time for a mental health crisis, where officers believed the subject had weapons and another for a man who barricaded himself inside after getting into a collision and threatening a witness with a knife.

