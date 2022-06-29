- Advertisement -

The Shoes for Kids YQL Foundation is hoping the public will step up as part of its second annual Shoes for Kids drive.

The initiative, which provides hundreds of southern Alberta children with a new pair of running shoes for the first day of school, raised more than $16,000 in its inaugural run in 2021, in addition to 485 pairs of donated running shoes for kids in Lethbridge, as well as the Kainai and Piikani First Nations.

“We were able to witness firsthand the physical activity that increased for so many children, and also the ability to walk to and from school with brand new shoes.” says Mallory Kristjansen, founding member of Shoes for Kids YQL. “Gym classes were full with kids smiling because of these brand new shoes and the generous donations from our community.”

Deputy Police Chief Gerald Grobmeier says the drive goes a long way when it comes to police and community engagement.

“Opportunities where we can give back to the community and help the community and help those in need is a great opportunity for us, and members enjoy that.” says Grobmeier. “Policing can be a challenging profession, and when we can do things and put a smile on a kid’s face, that goes a long way for our membership.”

The drive will be taking place August 27 from 10am to noon in the Enmax Centre parking lot, however shoe donations are being accepted leading up to the drive at Copy Express, Freddy’s Paint, and the police station. Cash donations can also be made at any RBC branch in the city.

The latest updates can be found on the Shoes for Kids YQL Facebook page.