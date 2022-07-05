- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge is asking for resident’s input on the next steps for the Waste and Recycling Cart Relocation Project.

Beginning in 2017 after both internal and external evaluations, the Cart Relocation Project was able to identify areas where waste carts could be collected in a safer and more efficient way, from the front of residences rather than back lane collection. More than 3,800 households have already made the switch.

The change will help the city save on direct collection costs, while also reducing financial liability for items such as snow and ice control in lanes, and premature lane degradation.

Results of the survey will be shared at the Economic SPC meeting on September 28. The survey will be open until August 1 and can be found here.