Twelve new fire and emergency services recruits are ready to start working this week. Lethbridge Fire and EMS graduated the new members from its 10 week training program on Tuesday.

“I’m obviously looking forward to having a long career here, serving the citizens of Lethbridge for hopefully 30 plus years and [I’m] just really proud of my whole recruit class and really proud to be a part of this department,” said Bronson Busch, who just completed the training and is now an advanced care paramedic firefighter.

Busch will be starting work in Lethbridge after his platoon has six days off, while others will be starting shift work as early as July 6th.

“We are at a time where we are quite lean as far as our ranks are concerned — short staffed for various issues and so getting these 12 new members on board going into frontline fire and EMS tomorrow is a very exciting day for us,” said Gerrit Sinke, deputy chief of Lethbridge Fire and EMS.

He said the graduation is a big achievement for new recruits, who can spend three to five years in school, plus the 10 week training program to get where they are now.

“The calibre of this recruit class is second to none. I have stayed very close with them over the last ten weeks and I have seen nothing but highly engaged, professional men trying their very best to be the best at their craft,” Sinke said.

In addition to these new members, the department will still be hiring at least eight firefighters, likely in the fall, according to Sinke. He added there will be more hires in the next few years as well.

