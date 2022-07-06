- Advertisement -

Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf will travel to Kansas to attend the annual Council of State Governments (CSG) Midwest Conference. He will be in the U.S. from July 7-13, along with Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland MLA Shane Getson to meet with lawmakers, industry representatives, academics and other delegates from the CSG, according to a provincial news release.

“Enhancing our ties with the U.S. Midwest is more important now than it has ever been. By working together, we can further grow and accelerate Alberta’s economy,” Neudorf said. “Sharing information, building consensus and promoting common interests on regional issues – including energy security, water, agriculture and economic development – is key to our mutual success. This annual forum provides a platform to access key Midwestern state legislators to accomplish this.”