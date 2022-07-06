Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf will travel to Kansas to attend the annual Council of State Governments (CSG) Midwest Conference. He will be in the U.S. from July 7-13, along with Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland MLA Shane Getson to meet with lawmakers, industry representatives, academics and other delegates from the CSG, according to a provincial news release.
“Enhancing our ties with the U.S. Midwest is more important now than it has ever been. By working together, we can further grow and accelerate Alberta’s economy,” Neudorf said. “Sharing information, building consensus and promoting common interests on regional issues – including energy security, water, agriculture and economic development – is key to our mutual success. This annual forum provides a platform to access key Midwestern state legislators to accomplish this.”
CSG Midwest is a regional multilateral forum that brings together lawmakers and government leaders from 11 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan are affiliate members. Alberta has been an associate member since 2010.
“The U.S. is by far Alberta’s largest trading partner, and we are committed to strengthening that relationship and enhancing mutually beneficial economic corridors. It is crucial our partners know Alberta has a role in supporting U.S. energy and food security,” said Getson. “Meeting face to face with American legislators provides an important opportunity to highlight Alberta’s strengths, including our ability to help solve logistical challenges, our approach to responsible resource development with practical emissions-reducing technology and how technology and innovation is helping us lead the way to a more diversified future.”