The City of Lethbridge has ranked 10th on a list of Canada’s best small cities.

The list, cultivated by Resonance Consultancy, uses six points of methodology, ranking Lethbridge 3rd overall for ‘Place’ which includes things like perceived quality of life, as well as safety, neighbourhoods, landmarks and outdoor infrastructure.

The municipality also ranked 16th in the “product” category, which accounts for attractions, as well as airport connectivity, museums, universities and professional sports. Lethbridge was the only Alberta city to crack the top 10, with St. Albert the next closest in 14th place.

Two British Columbia cities, Victoria and Kelowna, finished first and second in the latest report, with the remainder of the top 10 including destinations such as Niagara Falls, Milton and Burlington in Ontario, as well as Fredericton, New Brunswick.