- Advertisement -

A night market at Opokaa’sin Early Intervention Society is part of a project that looks to empower Indigenous women artists. Tanya Pace-Crosschild, director of the Opokaa’sin, said the market on July 6, was funded by a grant from the Mastercard Foundation, in partnership with the University of Lethbridge.

“The project itself aims to strengthen and support women in the art field, Indigenous arts and craft so making authentic Indigenous crafts and artwork,” Crosschild said. “You can find all kinds of things, from earrings, jewelry, to ribbon skirts, to paintings.”

She said she hopes to hold many night markets through the summer, but has to work around vendors’ busy schedules.

“It’s up to the women. We are trying to create a cooperative with the women for them to promote their artwork,” she said. “This stuff is so authentic that it’s like one of a kind. You can’t mass produce it.”

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Crosschild, along with her partners from the university, were successful in getting $350,000 for a three -year project called Blackfoot Women’s Empowerment from Security to Prosperity.

In the final year of funding, the group launched the Blackfoot Women’s Empowerment Web site, a portal for Blackfoot women to access resources to enhance their entrepreneurial skills and learn more about traditional knowledge systems and ways of existence.