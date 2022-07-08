- Advertisement -

The Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta have awarded a $20,000 grant to Lethbridge Family Services’ Immigrant Services Department, to help support the recent influx in Ukrainians emigrating to southern Alberta.

“We learned that the Ukrainian families who are arriving in our community are considered temporary refugees, as most are expected to return to their home once it is safe to do so,” said Charleen Davidson, Executive Director of the Community Foundation.

“This ultimately means that they are not eligible for the government support available to refugees who resettle permanently in Canada. While the Government of Alberta announced additional support earlier this week for Ukrainian nationals, this grant is our way of welcoming these families and, hopefully, helping to make their transition and their time here a bit easier.” says Davidson.

The grant was made possible through The Community Foundation’s Community Priorities Fund, with donations dating back to 1966. The grant will go towards a variety of expenses, including medical fees, bus passes, and the cost of food.

“This significant act of kindness will go towards enabling the successful settlement of displaced Ukrainians into the community; to set them up for success so that they feel a sense of belonging during this uncertain and anxious time for them.” said John Lafferty, Director of the Lethbridge Family Services Immigrant Services Department.

Ukrainian nationals arriving in southern Alberta can contact Lethbridge Family Services at (403) 327 – 5724 for assistance.