115 total tickets were handed out by Lethbridge Police in relation to Street Machine Weekend.

Police say the majority of tickets handed out to drivers were a result of stunting and equipment violations. However, authorities say there were also three Criminal Code charges, eight warrants executed, three vehicles towed and one Immediate Roadside Sanction ‘caution’ for drinking and driving,

The 115 tickets handed out in 2022 were in between the totals for similarly attended events prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 61 handed out in 2019 and 179 in 2018.