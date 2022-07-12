- Advertisement -

Police in the city are hoping the public can help them track down sheet music stolen from an home earlier this month. Lethbridge Police says the break and enter at the residence in the Heritage Heights subdivision took place between July 5th and July 6th, when a red and black wheeled-plastic container that contained multiple folders of sheet music with a significant value to the owner were taken.

Anyone with information about the break and enter or the item stolen is asked to contact Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference file #22014632