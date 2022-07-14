- Advertisement -

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Level 1 Heat Alert for the City of Lethbridge. With temperatures set to hover above 30 degrees celsius for the majority of the next week, both the national meteorological service and Alberta Health are reminding residents there are ways to keep themselves safe from the potential dangers surrounding long term upticks in temperature.

Residents are being asked to be mindful of the use of electric appliances and keep air-conditioning units at a moderate temperature to help prevent overloading the power grid. As well, heat waves cause an increase in heat-related illness, so vulnerable members of the population, including young children, seniors and members of the street engaged population, are likely most at-risk during extreme temperatures without access to shelter, or proper hydration. People are being asked to check in on friends, families and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the heat.

A heat warning is issued in Alberta when two or more consecutive days of daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius or warmer and nighttime temperatures are expected to be 16 degrees Celsius or warmer.