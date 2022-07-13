- Advertisement -

A Lethbridge man is facing multiple drug related charges after a traffic stop. Lethbridge police say officers pinned a vehicle in place when it stopped on Mayor Magrath Drive North on July 12 around 7:30 p.m. Officers took note of the vehicle, which had stolen license plates, because it failed to stop for police the day before. Police say the driver refused to exit and had to be removed from the vehicle.

Officers found drugs valued at $8,600; including 50.7 grams of methamphetamine, 24.4 grams of cocaine, 5.1 grams of Fentanyl and 108 various pills. Polices say they also seized paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, $1,770 in cash and an axe found within reach of the driver.

Warren Shayn McMurtrie, 33, of Lethbridge, faces charges of: three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; possession of stolen property under $5,000 (proceeds of crime); possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public peace; two counts of operation of a motor vehicle when prohibited; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and flight from peace officer. He was also issued multiple tickets for violations under the Traffic Safety Act, police say.

McMurtrie was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance for Aug. 26.