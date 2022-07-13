- Advertisement -

There was more than a ten thousand dollar gap between the median income of men and women in Lethbridge in 2020, according to new census data. The median income was $41,600 dollars for individuals.

For men, it was $48,400 and for women it was $36,800. The median income is up slightly from 2019, when it was $40,400. The change was bigger for women — in 2019 the median income was $34,400.

Median income for men only increased by $400 between 2019 and 2020. For households, the median income was $82,000 in 2020.

Other information included in the latest census data release includes insight on households. Lethbridge has an average household size of just over two residents, with more people living in common law or married than not. There are also fewer couples with children than those without. Lethbridge has a population of 98,406, with 45,265 living in common law or married.