The Town of Coaldale is inviting resident’s from across the region to the municipality on August 5th and 6th, as they will tip their hat to front line workers as part of its first annual “Summer Fest.”

The past couple years have been hard on everyone, but especially on our frontline workers,” said Erica Romeo, Community Services Coordinator for the Town of

Coaldale. “The entire Summer Fest Committee felt it important to bring awareness to all of the extra hours these people have worked, risks they’ve taken,

and sacrifices they’ve made to keep things up and running during the pandemic.”

Officials say Summer Fest is a celebration of and for the community, and will kick off on the evening of Friday, August 5, with a screening of the movie “The Bad Guys” in Millennium Park behind the Coaldale Sportsplex. There will also be food trucks and live music until the movie begins, which is slated for approximately 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 6th, the day will kick off with a Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast fundraiser at 8 a.m., followed by the return of the Coaldale Candy Parade, which is something Mayor Jack Van Rijn is excited to see return.

“Last year the parade had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. But this year marks a return to normalcy and I can’t wait to see all of our residents and their kids enjoying themselves along the parade route,” he says.

For more information, and a full list of events you can head over the Town of Coaldale website.