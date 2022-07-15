Friday, July 15, 2022
Gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of seven-year-old student

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
(My Lethbridge Now file photo by Tyler Hay)
Lethbridge Police have charged a local gymnastics coach in connection with the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was assaulted while attending a session at the Lethbridge Gymnastics Academy by her coach, a 33-year-old man. Jamie Ellacott of Lethbridge, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Ellacott was released from custody and is bound by numerous conditions including no contact with the victim, and no contact or communication directly or indirectly with any person under the age of 16 unless in the presence of an adult.

