Sunday, July 17, 2022
Taber CornFest returns this August

By Ella Starling
File photo. Photo credit to Johnson Fresh Farms in Taber
The Taber Cornfest is back for another year.

James Johnson, from Johnson Fresh Farms in Taber, says people can expect a wide variety of activities at this year’s CornFest, including live entertainment, a midway, and a car show.

While residents might not be enjoying the heat wave, Johnson says the heat has been very helpful to this year’s crop.

“Typically the warmer it gets, the sooner we get corn, so we’re pretty happy with this little heat wave,” says Johnson.

More information on CornFest activities can be found here.

