Lethbridge police are looking for a man who reportedly showed an indecent image to a child in an alley on Saturday. Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) says officers responded to a report of a vehicle pulled up beside three children along the 1100 block of Henderson Lake Boulevard South about 5:45 p.m. on July 16.

“The male driver told them he’d lost his cat and wanted to show them a photo. He proceeded to show a 12-year-old girl a sexually explicit image before driving away,” reads a news release from LPS.

The vehicle was described as a four-door, silver car, possibly a 2000s model Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am. The driver was described as a male, about 30 years old, with short brown hair, brown eyes, tanned skin with stubble on his face and was wearing a neon green tank top.

LPS says officers were unable to locate the vehicle after searching the area.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and observed the male, or has information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, and reference file #22015288.